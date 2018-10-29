15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Transport Minister says mistakes made over stalled Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway

By GBFM News
October 29, 2018

Time posted: 1:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has admitted mistakes were made in developing the now-stalled Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway.

It’s after the Seanad heard calls for immediate action to prioritise the development of the amenity.

The matter was raised by Galway-Roscommon Senator Maura Hopkins, who spoke on the ‘significant untapped tourism potential’ across the region.

The Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway would form part of the larger coast to coast Dublin to Galway Greenway project, which spans almost 300km.

It’s encountered a number of setbacks in recent years and was halted in 2015 due to significant concerns from landowners over the route selection.

Senator Hopkins believes immediate action is needed – and local consultation is vital to ensuring the success of the project.

Speaking in response, Transport Minister Shane Ross offered an assurance that plans are being drafted to progress the proposed Greenway.

Minister Ross says it’s vital that the mistakes of the past are not repeated.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Two All-Ireland Handball Titles For Galway
October 29, 2018
City public meetings over plan for new housing at existing city estates
October 28, 2018
Special nature walk in Gort to highlight opposition to planned bio-gas plant
October 28, 2018
Road reopens near Furbo following serious crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 29, 2018
Two All-Ireland Handball Titles For Galway
October 28, 2018
Alan Flynn joins Kildare Senior Football Management Team
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK