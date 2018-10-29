Transport Minister says mistakes made over stalled Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has admitted mistakes were made in developing the now-stalled Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway.

It’s after the Seanad heard calls for immediate action to prioritise the development of the amenity.

The matter was raised by Galway-Roscommon Senator Maura Hopkins, who spoke on the ‘significant untapped tourism potential’ across the region.

The Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway would form part of the larger coast to coast Dublin to Galway Greenway project, which spans almost 300km.

It’s encountered a number of setbacks in recent years and was halted in 2015 due to significant concerns from landowners over the route selection.

Senator Hopkins believes immediate action is needed – and local consultation is vital to ensuring the success of the project.

Speaking in response, Transport Minister Shane Ross offered an assurance that plans are being drafted to progress the proposed Greenway.

Minister Ross says it’s vital that the mistakes of the past are not repeated.