Transport Authority to explore solutions to bus demands in Kilrickle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has agreed to enter a consultation process with representatives of Kilrickle to explore possible solutions to the local transport problem.

The delegation met with the CEOs of Bus Eireann and the NTA to discuss the changes to Bus Eireann’s route 20 – which has withdrawn a number of stops including Kilrickle in Loughrea and Oranmore.

The new timetable for the Galway to Dublin route was approved by the NTA and came into effect at the end of July.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD, Ciaran Cannon says the delegation will meet with the NTA and Local Link in the coming weeks to design a new service for the area.

Minister Cannon says a solution to the issue could be agreed in the near future.