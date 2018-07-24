Transport Authority to explore other options to meet bus demand in Kilrickle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority says it will look at options to try and meet demand in communities affected by a cut in bus services.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that some bus stops on Bus Eireann’s Route 20- such as Kilrickle, Oranmore and Derrydonnell, would no longer be facilitated.

Bus Eireann says the new timetable for route, which eliminates the stops in Kilrickle and the Dubarry factory in Ballinasloe- was approved by the NTA and will come into effect next Sunday, July 29th.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….