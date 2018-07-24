15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Transport Authority to explore other options to meet bus demand in Kilrickle

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority says it will look at options to try and meet demand in communities affected by a cut in bus services.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that some bus stops on Bus Eireann’s Route 20- such as Kilrickle, Oranmore and Derrydonnell, would no longer be facilitated.

Bus Eireann says the new timetable for route, which eliminates the stops in Kilrickle and the Dubarry factory in Ballinasloe- was approved by the NTA and will come into effect next Sunday, July 29th.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Tuesday 24th July, 2018
July 24, 2018
Children’s Minister close to making recommendation on Tuam mother and baby home site
July 23, 2018
DPP appeals sentence given to drunk driver from Kilcolgan who killed pedestrian and injured 2 gardai
July 23, 2018
Rusheen Bay Windsurfing School sold to private buyer despite public campaign to buy it

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 23, 2018
Henry De Bromhead bids for further Galway Plate success
July 23, 2018
Galway Bay Swim sees 150 swimmers cross the bay for Cancer Care West
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK