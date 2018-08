Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that Bus Éireann must serve the bus stop at Corrandulla Post Office under a Public Service Obligation contract.

That’s according to local councillor James Charity who is now calling on the NTA to enforce the PSO.

Last month, Bus Éireann replaced Route 456 with an expressway service, ceasing service at stops in Corrandulla, Drumgriffen, Cregg, Bawnmore and Loughgeorge.

