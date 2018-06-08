15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Traffic restrictions to remain in place at Carnmore until tomorrow

By GBFM News
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 5:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists that traffic restrictions will remain in place at Carnmore Cross until tomorrow morning.

It’s as Gardai are attending the junction this evening amid ongoing problems with traffic lights since earlier this afternoon.

 

The traffic lights at Carnmore Cross have been experiencing problems since around lunchtime with incorrect colours being displayed.

Gardai are currently at the scene directing traffic and all all roads coming into Carnmore cross have been reduced to a single lane.

Motorists are being advised that the lights will remain out of service until 10 tomorrow morning.

Gardaí earlier attended the scene of a crash at the crossroads, but it’s understood no-one was seriously injured.

