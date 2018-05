Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management is in place on the Tuam Road as crews work to repair a major watermain burst.

Householders and businesses from the city boundary to Corinthians Rugby Club will be without a supply of water today as a result of the burst.

The areas affected include Menlo, Carrowbrowne Headford Road, Polkeen, Cloonnacauneen, Two Mile Ditch, and Kiloughter.

A traffic management system is in place to facilitate the repair works.