Traffic lights out of order at Galway Shopping Centre junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned traffic lights are out of order at the Galway Shopping Centre junction.
Lanes are restricted on all legs of the junction as a result.
It is not yet known when the lights will be repaired.
Time posted: 4:25 pm
