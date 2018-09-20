15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Traffic lights out of order at Galway Shopping Centre junction

By GBFM News
September 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned traffic lights are out of order at the Galway Shopping Centre junction.

Lanes are restricted on all legs of the junction as a result.

It is not yet known when the lights will be repaired.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Portumna’s Sam Murphy Named in Irish Squad for U16 match against England
September 20, 2018
Call for oral hearing over hospice plans for Merlin Park
September 20, 2018
Campaign for rights of people with disabilities to be launched in the city
September 20, 2018
ESB hopes to restore remaining Galway power outages by this evening

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 20, 2018
Portumna’s Sam Murphy Named in Irish Squad for U16 match against England
September 20, 2018
David Kitt And Emma Slevin Ready To Take On The World At Youth Olympics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK