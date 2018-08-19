15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Traffic disruption expected as Tuam road works get underway

By GBFM News
August 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks on the R942, formerly known as the N17, in Tuam town will begin tomorrow.

The contract for the works has been awarded to John Madden & Sons Limited and will take place on a 2-kilometre stretch of road starting at Weir Road, going east.

The works will involve evening out the existing road surface and reinstating it, as well as road marking and drainage.

A traffic management plan will be in place, but motorists are advised to expect delays through the town for the duration of the works, which are expected to last 4 months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
