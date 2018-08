Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised to expect traffic delays on the N65 near Killimor after a truck overturned.

The incident happened along a bend on the Loughrea side of the village shortly after 11 o’ clock.

The road is currently down to one lane but Gardai are warning the road may yet fully close to facilitate recovery operations.

Emergency services are at the scene but it’s understood the driver of the truck escaped serious injury.