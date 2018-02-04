15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Traffic delays expected as N17 junction roadworks to get underway

By GBFM News
February 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are advised to expect delays on the Corrandulla Road towards the junction of the N17 from tomorrow morning.

It’s as roadworks are set to get underway along a 100 metre stretch from the junction.

The works will involve the removal and replacement of an existing wall, footpath construction, drainage and access works and traffic management.

Motorists are being advised that diversion routes will be signposted and delays are to be expected.

It’s estimated the road improvement works will take four weeks to complete.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
