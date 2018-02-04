Traffic delays expected as N17 junction roadworks to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are advised to expect delays on the Corrandulla Road towards the junction of the N17 from tomorrow morning.

It’s as roadworks are set to get underway along a 100 metre stretch from the junction.

The works will involve the removal and replacement of an existing wall, footpath construction, drainage and access works and traffic management.

Motorists are being advised that diversion routes will be signposted and delays are to be expected.

It’s estimated the road improvement works will take four weeks to complete.