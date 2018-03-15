15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Traffic chaos on Headford and Tuam road arteries due to crash on Curraghline

By GBFM News
March 15, 2018

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s traffic chaos for commuters this evening as one of the main routes out of the city is down to one lane due to a crash.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the N84 Headford Road at lunchtime.

As a result of the incident, there’s long tailbacks on the Headford Road and Tuam Road this teatime.

A truck went off the road between Cloonboo and McGaughs garden centre shortly after 2 o’ clock.

Traffic is down to one lane between Barna Waste and the turn off for Corrandulla to allow crews to move the crashed vehicle.

Gardaí say no-one has been seriously injured in the incident.

Motorists who use the N84 Headford Road are advised to take an alternative route if possible until the scene is cleared.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Pro-Choice to host city exhibition
March 15, 2018
Galway Pro-Choice to host city exhibition
March 15, 2018
County wide health promotion initiative launched in Claregalway
March 15, 2018
Traffic down to one lane after truck collision on Headford Road

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 15, 2018
Joyce brothers lead Duathlon series
March 15, 2018
Cheltenham – Day 3 Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK