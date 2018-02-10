Traffic advice issued as major religious and sporting events to get underway in city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is issuing traffic advice ahead of two major events taking place in the city tomorrow. (Sunday 11/2)

Pearse Stadium is hosting the Galway v Mayo games, while Galway’s new Bishop, Brendan Kelly, is being installed at Galway Cathedral.

From 12pm, Pearse Stadium will play host to the first ladies and gents double header.

The Galway v Mayo ladies football league throws in at noon, and will be followed by the gents Allianz football league when the rivals face-off in their second game of the day.

Both games will be broadcast live here on Galway Bay fm from 12 tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow afternoon, the new Bishop of Galway will be installed at Galway Cathedral.

In December, Pope Francis appointed Derrybrien-native Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

Incoming Bishop Kelly was ordained to the priesthood in June 1971 and his first appointment was to the parish of Kinvara as a curate.

Bishop Kelly is a fluent Irish speaker, and is well known in education circles, having taught for many years at Colaiste Einde in Salthill and Our Lady’s College in Gort.

He served as parish priest of Lisdoonvarna in Co. Clare and of Spiddal, before being announced as Bishop of Achonry in 2007 by Pope Benedict.

He says his appointment as Bishop of Galway is like a homecoming.

The installation ceremony takes place at Galway Cathedral at 3 tomorrow afternoon.

Galway City Council says it will assist Gardaí in coordinating traffic across the city tomorrow.

The travelling public is advised to use the primary N6 and Seamus Quirke Road to access both events, and to park legally and responsibly at all times.