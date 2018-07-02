Track and Road Stars Named in Squad for Glasgow Elite Euros

Cycling Ireland have named a strong panel selection for the Elite European Cycling Championships which take place in Glasgow from the 2-12 August. History will be made this August when Glasgow and Berlin host the inaugural European Championships, and exciting multi-sport event bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports, including the existing UEC cycling championships.
The following riders have met the published selection criteria for the 2018 UEC Road and Track Elite European Championships. Confirmation of final teams and events will be released closer to the event.
Track Events
Madison Panel
Mark Downey, Felix English and Marc Potts
Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley and Shannon McCurley
Sprint
Robyn Stewart
Team Pursuit
Imogen Cotter, Mia Griffin, Hillary Hughes, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, and Orla Walsh
* Note that some riders from this named panel will be competing in other track cycling events, with those names and events to be confirmed closer to competition.
Road Events
Time Trial – two slots have been qualified for both Men & Women’s Events
Ryan Mullen, Marcus Christie and Eddie Dunbar
Eileen Burns and Kelly Murphy
Men’s Road Race – Six Slots qualified
Conor Dunne, Philip Deignan, Eddie Dunbar, Mark Downey, Dan Martin, Robert John McCarthy, Sean McKenna, Ryan Mullen, Matthew Teggart and Damien Shaw
Women’s Road Race – one slot qualified
No rider meets the specific road criteria; however, one rider may be entered from the already qualified riders above as per the criteria. This will be determined closer to the event.
RTÉ will have live coverage from all events throughout the European Championships. Glasgow 2018 runs from the 2nd August – 12th August.
SUMMARY SCHEDULE:
Track – Chris Hoy Velodrome
Thursday 2nd August – Tuesday 7th August
Road – Glasgow City
Sunday 5th August – Women’s Road Race
Wednesday 8th August – Time Trials
Sunday 12th August – Men’s Road Race