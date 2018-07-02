Track and Road Stars Named in Squad for Glasgow Elite Euros

Cycling Ireland have named a strong panel selection for the Elite European Cycling Championships which take place in Glasgow from the 2-12 August. History will be made this August when Glasgow and Berlin host the inaugural European Championships, and exciting multi-sport event bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports, including the existing UEC cycling championships.

The following riders have met the published selection criteria for the 2018 UEC Road and Track Elite European Championships. Confirmation of final teams and events will be released closer to the event.

Track Events

Madison Panel

Mark Downey, Felix English and Marc Potts

Lydia Boylan, Lydia Gurley and Shannon McCurley

Sprint

Robyn Stewart

Team Pursuit

Imogen Cotter, Mia Griffin, Hillary Hughes, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe, and Orla Walsh

* Note that some riders from this named panel will be competing in other track cycling events, with those names and events to be confirmed closer to competition.

Road Events

Time Trial – two slots have been qualified for both Men & Women’s Events

Ryan Mullen, Marcus Christie and Eddie Dunbar

Eileen Burns and Kelly Murphy

Men’s Road Race – Six Slots qualified

Conor Dunne, Philip Deignan, Eddie Dunbar, Mark Downey, Dan Martin, Robert John McCarthy, Sean McKenna, Ryan Mullen, Matthew Teggart and Damien Shaw

Women’s Road Race – one slot qualified

No rider meets the specific road criteria; however, one rider may be entered from the already qualified riders above as per the criteria. This will be determined closer to the event.

RTÉ will have live coverage from all events throughout the European Championships. Glasgow 2018 runs from the 2nd August – 12th August.

SUMMARY SCHEDULE:

Track – Chris Hoy Velodrome

Thursday 2nd August – Tuesday 7th August

Road – Glasgow City

Sunday 5th August – Women’s Road Race

Wednesday 8th August – Time Trials

Sunday 12th August – Men’s Road Race