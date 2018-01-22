Tracey Leonard Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Captain

Tracey Leonard has been named as the Galway Senior Ladies Football captain for 2018.

The appointment was announced following Galway’s win in the Connacht Ladies Winter League yesterday afternoon over Mayo by 6-13 to 1-4.

This is Tracey’s second stint as captain as she was named captain of Galway for 2016 by manager Willie Ward, but in February of that year suffered a season-ending injury against Mayo in Tuam in the League.

Tracey spoke to Darren Kelly shortly after the announcement was made by manager Stephen Glennon