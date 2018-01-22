15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Tracey Leonard Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Captain

By Sport GBFM
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:05 pm

Tracey Leonard has been named as the Galway Senior Ladies Football captain for 2018.

The appointment was announced following Galway’s win in the Connacht Ladies Winter League yesterday afternoon over Mayo by 6-13 to 1-4.

This is Tracey’s second stint as captain as she was named captain of Galway for 2016 by manager Willie Ward, but in February of that year suffered a season-ending injury against Mayo in Tuam in the League.

Tracey spoke to Darren Kelly shortly after the announcement was made by manager Stephen Glennon

 

print
Podcasts, Sport
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (22nd January 2018)
January 22, 2018
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (22nd January 2018)
January 22, 2018
Connacht Book Home Quarter Final In The European Challenge Cup
January 22, 2018
All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Beckons For Corofin

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 22, 2018
Galway local authorities to offer first time buyer mortgages of up to 320 thousand euro
January 22, 2018
Three people before the court in connection with armed robbery in Caherlistrane

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline