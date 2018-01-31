15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Draws Announced

By Sport GBFM
January 31, 2018

Time posted: 1:17 pm

The fourth round draw in the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Shield were made last night with the Connacht Cup games taking place on Sunday the 11th of February with one exception and the Connacht Shield games taking place on the 4th of March.

 

T P Brennan Connacht Cup 4th Round Fixtures Sunday 11th February 2018

Mervue Utd v Straide & Foxford

Renmore/Ballinasloe Town v Loughrea

Castlebar Celtic v McDara

Ballisodare Utd v West Utd

Carbury FC v Corrib Rangers

St Peters v Moore Utd

Merville Utd v Achill Rovers – To Be Played Sun 18th Feb

Boyle Celtic v St Bernards

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final Fixtures Sunday 4th March 2018

Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic B

Hudson Bay FC v Swinford

Real Tubber v West Coast Utd

Kilkerrin Utd v Manulla B

