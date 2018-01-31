TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Draws Announced

The fourth round draw in the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Shield were made last night with the Connacht Cup games taking place on Sunday the 11th of February with one exception and the Connacht Shield games taking place on the 4th of March.
T P Brennan Connacht Cup 4th Round Fixtures Sunday 11th February 2018
Mervue Utd v Straide & Foxford
Renmore/Ballinasloe Town v Loughrea
Castlebar Celtic v McDara
Ballisodare Utd v West Utd
Carbury FC v Corrib Rangers
St Peters v Moore Utd
Merville Utd v Achill Rovers – To Be Played Sun 18th Feb
Boyle Celtic v St Bernards
T P Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final Fixtures Sunday 4th March 2018
Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic B
Hudson Bay FC v Swinford
Real Tubber v West Coast Utd
Kilkerrin Utd v Manulla B