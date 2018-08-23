TP Brennan Connacht Cup Preliminary Round Draw

Details of the Preliminary Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup have also been released with games to be played on September the 23rd.
There will be 23 games played on that day.
The full list of games is….
1 – Kinvara Utd v St Bernards B
2 – Cam Celtic v Corrib Rangers
3 – Fahy Rovers v Cois Fharraige
4 – West Utd B v Ballaghaderreen FC
5 – Ballina Town B v St Patricks
6 – Cartron Utd v Ballyvary Blue Bombers
7 – Dunmore Town v Bearna Na Forbacha
8 – Tuam Celtic v Roscommon Utd
9 – Tireragh FC v Claregalway
10 – Corofin Utd v Galway Bohs B
11 – Partry Athletic v Castlerea Celtic B
12 – Gurteen Celtic v Killala
13 – St Cuan’s Utd v Conn Rangers
14 – St John’s Athletic v Mervue Utd B
15 – St Bernards v Ballinasloe Town B
16 – Rahara Rovers v Cregmore/Claregalway
17 – Renmore B v Coolaney Utd
18 – Ballyglass B v Maree/Oranmore B
19 – Real Tubber v Moyne Villa
20 – Snugboro Utd v Hollister
21 – Crossmolina v Knocknacarra
22 – West Coast Utd v Arrow Harps
23 – Renmore v St John’s FC
Teams Through To The First Round….
24 – Castlebar Celtic B
25 – MacDara
26 – Colemanstown Utd
27 – Oughterard
28 – Kiltullagh
29 – Colga
30 – Dynamo Blues
31 – NUI Galway
32 – Loughrea B
33 – East Utd
34 – Craughwell Utd
35 – Achill Rovers
36 – Ballina Utd
37 – Glenhest Rovers
38 – Manulla B
39 – Newport Town
40 – Swinford
41 – CP Ajax
42 – Glen Celtic
43 – Benbulben FC
44 – Cliffoney Celtic