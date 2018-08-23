15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Preliminary Round Draw

By Sport GBFM
August 23, 2018

Time posted: 11:04 am

Details of the Preliminary Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup have also been released with games to be played on September the 23rd.

There will be 23 games played on that day.

 

The full list of games is….

1 – Kinvara Utd v St Bernards B

2 – Cam Celtic v Corrib Rangers

3 – Fahy Rovers v Cois Fharraige

4 – West Utd B v Ballaghaderreen FC

5 – Ballina Town B v St Patricks

6 – Cartron Utd v Ballyvary Blue Bombers

7  – Dunmore Town v Bearna Na Forbacha

8 – Tuam Celtic v Roscommon Utd

9 – Tireragh FC v Claregalway

10 – Corofin Utd v Galway Bohs B

11 – Partry Athletic v Castlerea Celtic B

12 – Gurteen Celtic v Killala

13 – St Cuan’s Utd v Conn Rangers

14 – St John’s Athletic v Mervue Utd B

15 – St Bernards v Ballinasloe Town B

16 – Rahara Rovers v Cregmore/Claregalway

17 – Renmore B v Coolaney Utd

18 – Ballyglass B v Maree/Oranmore B

19 – Real Tubber v Moyne Villa

20 – Snugboro Utd v Hollister

21 – Crossmolina v Knocknacarra

22 – West Coast Utd v Arrow Harps

23 – Renmore v  St John’s FC

 

Teams Through To The First Round….       

24 – Castlebar Celtic B

25 – MacDara

26 – Colemanstown Utd

27 – Oughterard

28 – Kiltullagh

29 – Colga

30 – Dynamo Blues

31 – NUI Galway

32 – Loughrea B

33 – East Utd

34 – Craughwell Utd

35 – Achill Rovers

36 – Ballina Utd

37 – Glenhest Rovers

38 – Manulla B

39 – Newport Town

40 – Swinford

41 – CP Ajax

42 – Glen Celtic

43 – Benbulben FC

44 – Cliffoney Celtic

print
Sport, Uncategorized
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Bristol
Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway
August 23, 2018
Jockeys Adam Short and Donal McInerney travel to Australia this Sunday for 2018 Australia V Ireland Jockey Challenge
August 23, 2018
Connacht starting team named for Bristol Bears friendly
August 23, 2018
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Bristol

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 23, 2018
Inspection at UHG finds factors contributing to continued outbreak of superbug
August 23, 2018
Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline