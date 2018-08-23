TP Brennan Connacht Cup Preliminary Round Draw

Details of the Preliminary Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup have also been released with games to be played on September the 23rd.

There will be 23 games played on that day.

The full list of games is….



1 – Kinvara Utd v St Bernards B

2 – Cam Celtic v Corrib Rangers

3 – Fahy Rovers v Cois Fharraige

4 – West Utd B v Ballaghaderreen FC

5 – Ballina Town B v St Patricks

6 – Cartron Utd v Ballyvary Blue Bombers

7 – Dunmore Town v Bearna Na Forbacha

8 – Tuam Celtic v Roscommon Utd

9 – Tireragh FC v Claregalway

10 – Corofin Utd v Galway Bohs B

11 – Partry Athletic v Castlerea Celtic B

12 – Gurteen Celtic v Killala

13 – St Cuan’s Utd v Conn Rangers

14 – St John’s Athletic v Mervue Utd B

15 – St Bernards v Ballinasloe Town B

16 – Rahara Rovers v Cregmore/Claregalway

17 – Renmore B v Coolaney Utd

18 – Ballyglass B v Maree/Oranmore B

19 – Real Tubber v Moyne Villa

20 – Snugboro Utd v Hollister

21 – Crossmolina v Knocknacarra

22 – West Coast Utd v Arrow Harps

23 – Renmore v St John’s FC

Teams Through To The First Round….

24 – Castlebar Celtic B

25 – MacDara

26 – Colemanstown Utd

27 – Oughterard

28 – Kiltullagh

29 – Colga

30 – Dynamo Blues

31 – NUI Galway

32 – Loughrea B

33 – East Utd

34 – Craughwell Utd

35 – Achill Rovers

36 – Ballina Utd

37 – Glenhest Rovers

38 – Manulla B

39 – Newport Town

40 – Swinford

41 – CP Ajax

42 – Glen Celtic

43 – Benbulben FC

44 – Cliffoney Celtic