15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

Sports Roundup

TP Brennan Connacht Cup First Round Results

By Sport GBFM
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 6:27 pm

Kinvara Utd 21 St Bernards B

Cam Celtic 1-5 Corrib Rangers

Fahy Rovers 0-1 Cois Fharraige

West Utd B 3-0 Ballaghaderreen FC

Ballina Town B 3-0 St Patricks

Cartron Utd 3-0 Ballyvary Blue Bombers

Dunmore Town 3-1 Bearna Na Forbacha

Tuam Celtic 4-1 Roscommon Utd

Tireragh FC 3-0 Claregalway

Corofin Utd 1-0 Galway Bohs B

Partry Athletic 7-4 Castlerea Celtic B

Gurteen Celtic 1-6 Killala

St Cuan’s Utd 1-2 Conn Rangers

St John’s Athletic 2-0 Mervue Utd B

St Bernards PP Ballinasloe Town B Sept 30th 2018

Rahara Rovers 2-1 Cregmore/Claregalway AET

Renmore B 4-2 Coolaney Utd

Ballyglass B 2-4 Maree/Oranmore B

Real Tubber 1-3 Moyne Villa

Snugboro Utd 2-0 Hollister

Crossmolina 2-3 Knocknacarra

West Coast Utd 6-0 Arrow Harps

Renmore 2-1 St John’s FC

 

Castlebar Celtic B                         Bye           

MacDara                                        Bye           

Colemanstown Utd                       Bye           

Oughterard                                    Bye           

Kiltullagh                                     Bye           

Colga                                             Bye           

Dynamo Blues                               Bye           

NUI Galway                                 Bye           

Loughrea B                                   Bye           

East Utd                                        Bye           

Craughwell Utd                            Bye           

Achill Rovers                                Bye           

Ballina Utd                                    Bye           

Glenhest Rovers                            Bye           

Manulla B                                      Bye           

Newport Town                              Bye           

Swinford                                       Bye           

CP Ajax                                         Bye           

Glen Celtic                                    Bye           

Benbulben FC                               Bye           

Cliffoney Celtic                            Bye           

print
Sport
County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draw
September 23, 2018
County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draw
September 21, 2018
Copeland set for debut as Connacht take on the Scarlets in the Sportsground
September 21, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 23, 2018
Galway-Roscommon TD raises questions over delay in new national weather warning service
September 23, 2018
Guide reveals top secondary schools across Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline