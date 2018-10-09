TP Brennan Connacht Cup First Round Fixtures

The draw for the First Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been revealed with the games taking place on the 28th of October. There are six All-Galway league clashes. West Coast United at home to Colga, Moyne Villa at home to Knocknacarra, Corofin at home to Craughwell, NUI Galway will host Oughterard, West United B are at home to Corrib Rangers and Renmore are at home to East United.

The Draw is……

Home Away West Coast Utd v Colga FC Dunmore Town v Cliffoney Celtic Loughrea B v Ballina Town B Tuam Celtic v Glen Celtic CP Ajax v Partry Athletic Rahara Rovers v MacDara Manulla B v Renmore B Tireragh FC v Newport Town Killala v St John’s Athletic Cois Fharraige v Glenhest Rovers Castlebar Celtic B v Ballina Utd Swinford v Dynamo Blues Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra Kiltullagh 0-3 Benbulben FC W/O Kinvara Utd v Conn Rangers St Bernards v Cartron Utd Corofin Utd v Craughwell Utd NUI Galway v Oughterard West Utd B v Corrib Rangers Maree/Oranmore B v Snugboro Utd Renmore v East Utd Achill Rovers v Colemanstown Utd