TP Brennan Connacht Cup First Round Fixtures

The draw for the First Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been revealed with the games taking place on the 28th of October. There are six All-Galway league clashes. West Coast United at home to Colga, Moyne Villa at home to Knocknacarra, Corofin at home to Craughwell, NUI Galway will host Oughterard, West United B are at home to Corrib Rangers and Renmore are at home to East United.
The Draw is……
|Home
|Away
|West Coast Utd
|v
|Colga FC
|Dunmore Town
|v
|Cliffoney Celtic
|Loughrea B
|v
|Ballina Town B
|Tuam Celtic
|v
|Glen Celtic
|CP Ajax
|v
|Partry Athletic
|Rahara Rovers
|v
|MacDara
|Manulla B
|v
|Renmore B
|Tireragh FC
|v
|Newport Town
|Killala
|v
|St John’s Athletic
|Cois Fharraige
|v
|Glenhest Rovers
|Castlebar Celtic B
|v
|Ballina Utd
|Swinford
|v
|Dynamo Blues
|Moyne Villa
|v
|Knocknacarra
|Kiltullagh
|0-3
|Benbulben FC
|W/O
|Kinvara Utd
|v
|Conn Rangers
|St Bernards
|v
|Cartron Utd
|Corofin Utd
|v
|Craughwell Utd
|NUI Galway
|v
|Oughterard
|West Utd B
|v
|Corrib Rangers
|Maree/Oranmore B
|v
|Snugboro Utd
|Renmore
|v
|East Utd
|Achill Rovers
|v
|Colemanstown Utd