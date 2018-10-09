15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

TP Brennan Connacht Cup First Round Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
October 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:24 pm

The draw for the First Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been revealed with the games taking place on the 28th of October. There are six All-Galway league clashes. West Coast United at home to Colga, Moyne Villa at home to Knocknacarra, Corofin at home to Craughwell, NUI Galway will host Oughterard, West United B are at home to Corrib Rangers and Renmore are at home to East United.

The Draw is……

Home Away
West Coast Utd v Colga FC
Dunmore Town v Cliffoney Celtic
Loughrea B v Ballina Town B
Tuam Celtic v Glen Celtic
CP Ajax v Partry Athletic
Rahara Rovers v MacDara
Manulla B v Renmore B
Tireragh FC v Newport Town
Killala v St John’s Athletic
Cois Fharraige v Glenhest Rovers
Castlebar Celtic B v Ballina Utd
Swinford v Dynamo Blues
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra
Kiltullagh 0-3 Benbulben FC W/O
Kinvara Utd v Conn Rangers
St Bernards v Cartron Utd
Corofin Utd v Craughwell Utd
NUI Galway v Oughterard
West Utd B v Corrib Rangers
Maree/Oranmore B v Snugboro Utd
Renmore v East Utd
Achill Rovers v Colemanstown Utd
Sport
October 9, 2018
October 8, 2018
October 8, 2018
October 9, 2018
October 9, 2018
