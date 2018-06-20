15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tough Draw For Connacht In European Challenge Cup

By Sport GBFM
June 20, 2018

Time posted: 3:27 pm

 

Connacht Rugby have been drawn alongside Sale Sharks, Bordeaux-Begles and Perpignan in Pool 3 in the 2018/19 European Challenge Cup.

 

The Draw In Full Is As Follows

The exact fixtures and kick-off times are TBD but will be played over the following weekends…

Round 1: 12th/13th/14th October
Round 2: 19th/20th/21st October
Round 3: 7th/8th/9th December
Round 4: 14th/15th/16th December
Round 5: 11th/12th/13th January 2019
Round 6: 18th/19th/20th January 2019
Quarter-finals: 29th/30th/31st March 2019
Semi-finals: 19th/20th/21st April 2019
Final: Friday 10 May, St James’ Park

