Tough Draw For Connacht In European Challenge Cup

Connacht Rugby have been drawn alongside Sale Sharks, Bordeaux-Begles and Perpignan in Pool 3 in the 2018/19 European Challenge Cup.

The Draw In Full Is As Follows

The exact fixtures and kick-off times are TBD but will be played over the following weekends…

Round 1: 12th/13th/14th October

Round 2: 19th/20th/21st October

Round 3: 7th/8th/9th December

Round 4: 14th/15th/16th December

Round 5: 11th/12th/13th January 2019

Round 6: 18th/19th/20th January 2019

Quarter-finals: 29th/30th/31st March 2019

Semi-finals: 19th/20th/21st April 2019

Final: Friday 10 May, St James’ Park