15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Tony O’Donovan Resigns As Galway Senior Camogie Manager

By Sport GBFM
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 1:29 pm

Following an in-depth review of the 2018 Littlewoods Camogie league campaign, Senior Galway Camogie manager Tony O’Donovan has agreed to step away from the position of Manager with immediate effect.
Tony has agreed to take up an exciting new role within the county as Galway Camogie Coaching Officer. Tony will work in tandem with Youth Development Officer Brian Griffin in developing structures that will continue to bring  improved uniformity  and direction in coaching county wide .
In a statement, Tony O Donovan thanked the Chairman Gerry Hennelly and the Committee for their continued support and complimented the board for their endeavours and ideas in developing Camogie at both club and county level.
Tony thanked the out going management team for all the work in the preparation of the team and expressed his enjoyment working with such an an elite and dedicated group of players and extended his best wishes  to the squad and to the returning players from Sarsfields and Athenry going forward together in pursuit of the O’Duffy Cup.
Galway Bay Fm Sport Understands that no new appointment has been made and Galway Camogie will make a statement in due course.
print
Sport
Concern that domestic violence may increase due to Galway housing crisis
March 28, 2018
Galway’s Last National League Win – 1981
March 28, 2018
Bundee Aki Looks Back At The Grand Slam And Ahead To Saturday’s European Quarter Final
March 28, 2018
European Challenge Cup Quarter Final Now Close To Sold Out

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 29, 2018
Concern that domestic violence may increase due to Galway housing crisis
March 29, 2018
New visitor facilities to open at Portumna Castle

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline