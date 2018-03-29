Tony O’Donovan Resigns As Galway Senior Camogie Manager

Following an in-depth review of the 2018 Littlewoods Camogie league campaign, Senior Galway Camogie manager Tony O’Donovan has agreed to step away from the position of Manager with immediate effect.

Tony has agreed to take up an exciting new role within the county as Galway Camogie Coaching Officer. Tony will work in tandem with Youth Development Officer Brian Griffin in developing structures that will continue to bring improved uniformity and direction in coaching county wide .

In a statement, Tony O Donovan thanked the Chairman Gerry Hennelly and the Committee for their continued support and complimented the board for their endeavours and ideas in developing Camogie at both club and county level.

Tony thanked the out going management team for all the work in the preparation of the team and expressed his enjoyment working with such an an elite and dedicated group of players and extended his best wishes to the squad and to the returning players from Sarsfields and Athenry going forward together in pursuit of the O’Duffy Cup.