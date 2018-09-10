Tolka Rovers announce their arrival in the League with a bang with big overtime win in Dublin derby

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers got their Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One campaign underway with a bang on Saturday evening as they won out in an overtime Dublin derby showdown against KUBS, 77-72.

Rovers, who are new to the league this season, certainly lay down an early challenge, keeping their cool to overcome KUBS – who have just come down from the Super League – in a heart-stopping overtime battle.

“It was great to get the season started with a win,” said Tolka head coach, Emmet Geoghegan. “We got into foul trouble early which made it difficult and KUBS did well to capitalise with their American. I was delighted with the response from the team to keep fighting until the end and bring the game to overtime. Then, we kept our momentum and the atmosphere from the crowd gave us a real boost to finish out the game and win.”

In the other big Dublin derby, DBS Éanna – who have also just come down from the Men’s Super League – got their season off to a winning start with a 62-78 point win on the road over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Down in Cork, meanwhile, Kieran O’Sullivan’s charges in Tradehouse Central Ballincollig got the better of their near neighbours Fr Mathews, as the latter marked the opening of the superb new Fr Mathews Arena.

Speaking afterwards, O’Sullivan stated: “It’s a great stadium to play in here in Fr Mathews. We were very happy to win out, we have five new players this year and it took them a while to get going. Credit to Fr Mathews, they came out strong, but we played better defence in the second. In the third quarter we showed what we can do and we got open shots and that’s what won it for us. We’ve a lot to do in terms of free-throws, lay-ups and getting sharper, but we’re 1-0 and it’s a long season so that’s great.”

Elsewhere, there was just one win for the three Limerick teams, as Limerick Celtics scooped a win on the road against newcomers, WIT Vikings. Celtics’ head coach, Tony Hehir, stated: “We are happy to get a win in the opening game of the season. Vikings came back well and we made hard work of it in the third and fourth quarters, but it was nice to come away with the win.”

Fortune was not as kind for their neighbours UL Sports Eagles and LIT though, with the former losing out to Portlaoise Panthers at home and LIT pipped by Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney.

Up in Belfast, Ulster University Elks were 20 points clear of LYIT Donegal while in the last game of the weekend, EJ Sligo All Stars won out 66-74 against Gamefootage.net Titans in Galway.

Games continue apace next weekend.

Basketball Ireland Results: September 8th/9th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks 84-64 LYIT Donegal

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers 77-72 KUBS (after overtime)

LIT 60-67 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Abbey Seal Dublin Lions 62-78 DBS Éanna

WIT Vikings 72-77 Limerick Celtics

Fr Mathews 56-80 Ballincollig

UL Sport Eagles 75-81 Portlaoise Panthers

Gamefootage.net Titans 66-74 EJ Sligo All Stars

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results:

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Gamefootage.net Titans 66-74 EJ Sligo All Stars

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 29, Eoin Coughlan 14, Ben Kelly 6

Top scorers EJ Sligo All Stars: Jesus San Martin 17, Zach Yonda 14, Oisin O Reilly 12

Half time score: Gamefootage.net Titans 32-33 EJ Sligo All Stars