Times and venues confirmed for Sunday’s Lidl NFL semi-finals, as LGFA reveals revamped website

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association can confirm the times and venues for next Sunday’s (April 22) Lidl National League semi-finals across all four divisions.

There are two attractive double-headers featuring semi-finals in Divisions 1 and 2, with St Brendan’s Park in Birr and Kinnegad the venues.

In Birr, the Division 2 semi-final meeting of Cavan and Waterford (1pm) will be followed by the last-four clash in Division 1 involving holders Cork, aiming for a sixth successive top-flight crown, and last year’s beaten TG4 All-Ireland finalists Mayo (3pm).

In Kinnegad, meanwhile, Armagh and Tipperary (1pm) will meet in the other Division 2 semi-final, a fixture that will be followed by the Division 1 semi-final involving Galway and Dublin, the TG4 All-Ireland senior champions.

In Division 3, Wexford will take on Kildare while Meath face Down for final slots while in Division 4, Wicklow meet Antrim as Louth tackle Limerick for places in the decider.

The Meath v Down and Wicklow v Antrim games have been pencilled in as a double-header in Inniskeen.

Elsewhere, Wexford take on Kildare in Stradbally and McCann Park in Portarlington will play host to the Louth v Limerick tie.

In response to recent adverse social media comment, the LGFA also wishes to point out the huge challenges involved in sourcing venues for these fixtures.

As the month of April has been set aside for club fixtures, many venues were unavailable while in the majority of cases, host grounds were not in a position to confirm availability until this week.

Since the semi-final pairings were known, the LGFA’s fixtures staff began to source venues and following an exhaustive process, the host grounds have now been confirmed.

The LGFA also wishes to announce a revamp of the Association’s official website.

For latest news, fixtures and results, visit www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 – Semi Finals (Result on the Day)

Dublin v Galway, 3.00pm, Coralstown/Kinnegad, Westmeath, (S Mulvihill)

Cork v Mayo, 3.00pm, St Brendans Park, Birr, Offaly, (B Rice)

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 – Semi Finals (Result on the Day)

Waterford v Cavan, 1.00pm, St Brendans Park, Birr, Offaly, (G McMahon)

Tipperary v Armagh, 1.00pm, Coralstown/Kinnegad, Westmeath, (S McNulty)

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 – Semi Finals (Result on the Day)

Wexford v Kildare, 2.00pm, Stradbally GAA, Laois, (J Gallagher)

Meath v Down, 1.00pm, Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, (J Murphy)

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 – Semi Finals (Result on the Day)

Wicklow v Antrim, 3.00pm, Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan, (D Carolan)

Louth v Limerick, 2.00pm, McCann Park, Portarlington, Laois, (Y Duffy)