More time sought to complete major new retail development at Wellpark Road

By GBFM News
April 16, 2018

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

More time is being sought to complete a major new retail development at Wellpark Road in the city.

Tommy O’Brien and Shaun Hennelly are seeking an extension of planning permission for the demolition and construction project at 67, 69 and 71 Wellpark Road.

The major project, which is partially complete, has so far involved the demolition of an existing restaurant/takeaway, shop, bookmakers office and five one-bed apartments at No. 69 Wellpark Road.

For more on this story tune in at 4pm….

