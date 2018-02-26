More time sought to complete Athenry residential development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought to complete a residential development in Athenry.

Bellerin 3A Limited has applied to the county council for an extension of planning permission for the development of 48 homes and a creche at Ballydavid South.

The creche facility and two apartments have been built, however the company is hoping to get more time to finish out the development as planning permission is about to expire.

The application states that the development didn’t progress over the past few years due to economic reasons.

A decision is due from the county council regarding the Athenry development next month. (21/3)