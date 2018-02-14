15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More time granted for major development in Mountbellew

By GBFM News
February 14, 2018

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

More time is being allowed to complete a mixed-use development in Mountbellew.

Cahermorris Developments has been granted an extension of planning permission to demolish a two-storey school building at Treanrevagh until December 2021.

In its place will be a café/restaurant, 15 retail units, 8 medical offices, a creche, apartments and houses.

The county council has stipulated that the development company must provide a bond to the value of 322 thousand euro to ensure the satisfactory completion of the development.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
