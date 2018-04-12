Tiernan O’Halloran cleared by Pro14 disciplinary panel

Connacht full back Tiernan O’Halloran has been cleared of any wrong doing by a Pro 14 disciplinary panel in Glasgow today. The Connacht full-back was cited for allegedly making contact with the eye area of Ospreys wing, Jeff Hassler. The incident in question occurred 4-minutes from the end of Connacht’s 39-10 defeat last week at the Liberty. O’Halloran could have been banned for anything from 4 to 24-weeks but was found not to have been guilty of any foul play and will be available for Connacht’s final game of the season against Leinster in the Sportsground on April 28th.

