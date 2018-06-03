Ticketing Details For Galway v Dublin Next Weekend

Leinster SHC Round Robin
Round 5 – Galway v Dublin in Pearse Stadium
Date: 9.6.2018 – (7.00pm)
General
Stand – €20 (Stand is Reserved Seating)
Terrace – €15
Stand
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are available for Stand (Limited quantity available)
Stand:- Adults €20 Juveniles €5 each
Terrace
Family Tickets are available for Terrace
Terrace:- Adults €15 Juveniles €5 each
Senior Citizens/Students (Stand & Terrace)
Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Stiles No: 60 (Stand) and Stiles No 20 & 34 (Terrace) PRIOR TO ENTRY INTO THE STADIUM.
Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket is free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €20
Group Pass (Under 16’s) – (Terrace Only)
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €3 per Juvenile and you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles, any additional adults pay full price for their tickets.
