The Feel Good Factor

Ticketing Details For Galway v Dublin Next Weekend

By Sport GBFM
June 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:31 pm

Leinster SHC Round Robin

Round 5 – Galway v Dublin in Pearse Stadium

Date: 9.6.2018 – (7.00pm)

 

General

Stand – €20  (Stand is Reserved Seating)

Terrace – €15

 

Stand

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.

Family Tickets are available for Stand (Limited quantity available)

Stand:- Adults €20 Juveniles €5 each

 

Terrace

Family Tickets are available for Terrace

Terrace:- Adults €15 Juveniles €5 each

 

Senior Citizens/Students (Stand & Terrace)

Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Stiles No: 60 (Stand) and Stiles No 20 & 34 (Terrace) PRIOR TO ENTRY INTO THE STADIUM.

 

Wheelchair Tickets:- 

The Wheelchair Ticket is free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €20

 

Group Pass  (Under 16’s) – (Terrace Only) 

Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €3 per Juvenile and you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles, any additional adults pay full price for their tickets.

More details on www.leinstergaa.ie

