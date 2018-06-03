Ticketing Details For Galway v Dublin Next Weekend

Leinster SHC Round Robin

Round 5 – Galway v Dublin in Pearse Stadium

Date: 9.6.2018 – (7.00pm)

General

Stand – €20 (Stand is Reserved Seating)

Terrace – €15

Stand

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.

Family Tickets are available for Stand (Limited quantity available)

Stand:- Adults €20 Juveniles €5 each

Terrace

Family Tickets are available for Terrace

Terrace:- Adults €15 Juveniles €5 each

Senior Citizens/Students (Stand & Terrace)

Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Stiles No: 60 (Stand) and Stiles No 20 & 34 (Terrace) PRIOR TO ENTRY INTO THE STADIUM.

Wheelchair Tickets:-

The Wheelchair Ticket is free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €20

Group Pass (Under 16’s) – (Terrace Only)

Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €3 per Juvenile and you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles, any additional adults pay full price for their tickets.

