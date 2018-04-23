Ticket Details Announced For Mayo v Galway

Tickets for the eagerly awaited Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship meeting of Mayo and Galway on Sunday 13th May in Elvery’s MacHale Park go on sale from tomorrow. This game will be preceded by the Connacht Junior Football Championship.

Connacht GAA Championship

Sunday 13th May 2018

Elvery’sMacHale Park

Connacht GAA Junior Football Championship

Final-

Throw in: 1.30pm

Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship

Quarter-Final

Mayo v Galway

Throw in: 4pm

Ticket Details

Stand €30

Uncovered Seating €25

Juveniles €5

Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.

For all games OAP/Students will be entitled to €5 discount at the gate with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.

General Information

Tickets can be purchased through

Connacht GAA Centre

Local County Board

Online through http://www.gaa.ie/tickets/

Your Local GAA Club

From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide –

Selected SuperValu &Centra stores –

Patrons are reminded that all persons, (including children, students and O.A.Ps), must have a ticket.