Ticket Details Announced For Mayo v Galway

Tickets for the eagerly awaited Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship meeting of Mayo and Galway on Sunday 13th May in Elvery’s MacHale Park go on sale from tomorrow. This game will be preceded by the Connacht Junior Football Championship.
Connacht GAA Championship
Sunday 13th May 2018
Elvery’sMacHale Park
Connacht GAA Junior Football Championship
Final-
Throw in: 1.30pm
Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Mayo v Galway
Throw in: 4pm
Ticket Details
Stand €30
Uncovered Seating €25
Juveniles €5
Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.
For all games OAP/Students will be entitled to €5 discount at the gate with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.
General Information
Tickets can be purchased through
- Connacht GAA Centre
- Local County Board
- Online through http://www.gaa.ie/tickets/
- Your Local GAA Club
- From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide –
- Selected SuperValu &Centra stores –
Patrons are reminded that all persons, (including children, students and O.A.Ps), must have a ticket.