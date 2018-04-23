15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Ticket Details Announced For Mayo v Galway

By Sport GBFM
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 4:37 pm

Tickets for the eagerly awaited Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship meeting of Mayo and Galway on Sunday 13th May in Elvery’s MacHale Park go on sale from tomorrow. This game will be preceded by the Connacht Junior Football Championship.

 

Connacht GAA Championship

Sunday 13th May 2018

Elvery’sMacHale Park

 

Connacht GAA Junior Football Championship

Final-

Throw in: 1.30pm

 

Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship

Quarter-Final

Mayo v Galway

Throw in: 4pm

 

Ticket Details

Stand €30

Uncovered Seating €25

Juveniles €5

Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.

For all games OAP/Students will be entitled to €5 discount at the gate with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.

 

General Information

Tickets can be purchased through

  • Connacht GAA Centre
  • Local County Board
  • Online through http://www.gaa.ie/tickets/
  • Your Local GAA Club
  • From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide –
  • Selected SuperValu &Centra stores –

 

Patrons are reminded that all persons, (including children, students and O.A.Ps), must have a ticket.

print
Sport
Council signs off on new Tuam town plan
Hula Hoops announces three-year extension of Basketball Ireland deal with launch of outdoor National 3×3 tournament
April 23, 2018
Hula Hoops announces three-year extension of Basketball Ireland deal with launch of outdoor National 3×3 tournament
April 23, 2018
ITM to Introduce Barrier Trials to Ireland
April 23, 2018
Sean MacManamon Memorial Tournament On May 5th In Claremorris

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 23, 2018
Oral hearing on Docks development to take place next month
April 23, 2018
Council signs off on new Tuam town plan

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline