Ticket Details Announced For Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final Replay

By Sport GBFM
July 2, 2018

Time posted: 1:58 pm

LEINSTER S.H.C. FINAL REPLAY – 08.07.2018 – SEMPLE STADIUM, THURLES
Galway v Kilkenny @ 3.00pm
Electric Ireland All Ireland M.H.C.
Galway v Limerick @ 1.15pm

GENERAL
Ardan O Riain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35
Ardan O Coinneain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35
Killinan Terrace – Pre Purchase Price €20  Purchase on the Day: €25

Tickets can be purchased from the following locations:-
(a) the participating County Boards
(b) GAA Ticketline 1890 92 46 48
(c) Tickets.ie
(d) www.gaa.ie
(e) Centra & Supervalu Shops

FAMILY TICKETS:-
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Ardan O Riain & Ardan O’Coinneain
Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Killinan & City End Terrace
Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €20 Purchase on the Day: €25 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased

Students & Senior Citizens (Stands & Terrace):-
Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on Ardan O’Riain & Ardan O Coinneain & a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on  Killinan End Terraces,  (Rebate can only be claimed at designated stiles prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)

Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €30

GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – Ardan O Coinneain
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. – CLICK HERE FOR GROUP PASS APPLICATION FORM

Sport
