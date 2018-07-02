Ticket Details Announced For Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final Replay

LEINSTER S.H.C. FINAL REPLAY – 08.07.2018 – SEMPLE STADIUM, THURLES
Galway v Kilkenny @ 3.00pm
Electric Ireland All Ireland M.H.C.
Galway v Limerick @ 1.15pm
GENERAL
Ardan O Riain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35
Ardan O Coinneain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35
Killinan Terrace – Pre Purchase Price €20 Purchase on the Day: €25
Tickets can be purchased from the following locations:-
(a) the participating County Boards
(b) GAA Ticketline 1890 92 46 48
(c) Tickets.ie
(d) www.gaa.ie
(e) Centra & Supervalu Shops
FAMILY TICKETS:-
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Ardan O Riain & Ardan O’Coinneain
Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Killinan & City End Terrace
Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €20 Purchase on the Day: €25 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased
Students & Senior Citizens (Stands & Terrace):-
Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on Ardan O’Riain & Ardan O Coinneain & a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on Killinan End Terraces, (Rebate can only be claimed at designated stiles prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)
Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €30
GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – Ardan O Coinneain
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. – CLICK HERE FOR GROUP PASS APPLICATION FORM