Ticket Details Announced For Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final Replay

LEINSTER S.H.C. FINAL REPLAY – 08.07.2018 – SEMPLE STADIUM, THURLES

Galway v Kilkenny @ 3.00pm

Electric Ireland All Ireland M.H.C.

Galway v Limerick @ 1.15pm

GENERAL

Ardan O Riain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35

Ardan O Coinneain – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35

Killinan Terrace – Pre Purchase Price €20 Purchase on the Day: €25

Tickets can be purchased from the following locations:-

(a) the participating County Boards

(b) GAA Ticketline 1890 92 46 48

(c) Tickets.ie

(d) www.gaa.ie

(e) Centra & Supervalu Shops

FAMILY TICKETS:-

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.

Family Tickets are only available for Ardan O Riain & Ardan O’Coinneain

Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €30 Purchase on the Day: €35 Juveniles – €5

You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased

Family Tickets are only available for Killinan & City End Terrace

Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €20 Purchase on the Day: €25 Juveniles – €5

Students & Senior Citizens (Stands & Terrace):-

Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on Ardan O’Riain & Ardan O Coinneain & a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at designated Stiles on Killinan End Terraces, (Rebate can only be claimed at designated stiles prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)

Wheelchair Tickets:-

The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €30

GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – Ardan O Coinneain

Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. – CLICK HERE FOR GROUP PASS APPLICATION FORM