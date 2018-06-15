Ticket Details Announced For Leinster Senior Hurling Final

Tickets for the Leinster Senior Hurling Final are on sale now through Centra and SuperValu outlets throughout the County.
Please note that there will be no tickets available for general sale from the GAA Office, Pearse Stadium.
LEINSTER S.H.C. FINAL – 01.07.2018 – CROKE PARK Galway v Kilkenny @ 4.00pm
GENERAL
Hogan Stand – Pre Purchase Price: €35 Purchase on the Day: €40 (No Concessions)
Cusack Stand – Pre Purchase Price: €35 Purchase on the Day: €40
Davin Stand – Pre Purchase Price: €35 Purchase on the Day: €40
Hill 16 – €25 (No Concessions)
FAMILY TICKETS:-
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Cusack and Davin Stands
Adults – Pre Purchase Price: €35 Purchase on the Day: €40 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased
Students & Senior Citizens (Cusack & Davin Stand Only):-
Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Block D, Stiles 1 to 5 in the Cusack Stand (Rebate can only be claimed on entry into the stadium via BLOCK D prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)
Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €35
GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – DAVIN STAND ONLY
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. See application Form attached. early application is advisable.