Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Senior Football Final

The Connacht GAA Championship Finals, U20 and Senior take place on, Sunday 17th June in Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon.

The U20 final throws in at 1pm, this will feature the winners of Mayo/Leitrim and Galway/Roscommon who play in their respective semi-finals this Saturday 9th June 2018.

The Senior decider between defending champions Roscommon and Galway throws in at 4pm.

Also on the day the Mayo teams, who captured the Connacht Senior Football Championships in 1992 & 1993 will be the guests of honour.

Match tickets for the event will go on sale from Thursday 7th June, from all usual outlets, see below.

The various prices for the match tickets are as follows,

Covered Stand Seating (Reserved) €35 entry via the Golf Links Road only

(Full price only, no Juvenile Stand Tickets)

Uncovered Seating €25 entry via the Golf Links Road only

Terrace €20 entry via the Athlone Road only

Juveniles (U-16) €5 (Uncovered seating & Terrace only)

Students & OAP’s Full price must be paid.

Group Tickets* €30 (10 x juvenile & 1 Adult)

Refunds of €5 will be paid to OAP’s & Students, (with current ID cards) Sideline seating & Terrace tickets at Designated Refund booths (Athlone Road & Golf Links Road)

NOTE- NO REFUND ON STAND TICKETS

All patrons intending on travelling to these games are reminded to purchase your tickets in advance as there will be no tickets on sale outside the ground on the day.

Ticket outlets

Connacht GAA Centre, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, 094-9630335. (Credit Card bookings accepted) or [email protected]

On-line via www.gaa.ie

From your local GAA club or County Board.

Galway County Board – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (091) 862500

Opening Hours- Monday to Friday, (9.30am-5pm)

www.galwaygaa.ie

Roscommon County Board – Racecourse road, Roscommon town, Co. Roscommon.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (090) 6627176

www.roscommongaa.ie

Selected SuperValu and Centra stores