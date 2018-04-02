Thursday – Live from Tony Burke Motors, Ballybritt

Join our outside broadcast crew of Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy on Thursday from 12 to 5pm as we broadcast live from Tony Burke Motors Ballybritt for the start of their massive used car sale. We’ll have all the updates and of course we’ll be playing music you love.

Massive Used Car Sale Now on at Tony Burke Motors with Huge Price Reductions on all Used Cars Plus Great Offers!

When you buy a Used Car at Tony Burke Motors, your local Toyota Dealer here in Ballybrit you can choose from one of their four Incredible Offers:

2 Years Free Servicing

12 Months Free Road Tax

€500 Finance Contribution

Minimum 24 Months Warranty & Roadside Assist

Not only that, but you will also Receive a FREE Toyota Gift from the Official Toyota Merchandise Catalogue with every car purchased.

All Used Car Prices have been greatly reduced during their Used Car Sale event at Tony Burke Motors

Fantastic Selection of Toyota, Lexus and Non Franchise Cars now in stock at Tony Burke Motors

Trade Ins are Welcome

Excellent Personalised Finance Packages are also available. Their in house Business Manager Joyce Leyden can assist you with all your finance queries and help customise a finance package to suit your needs.

Finance approved while you wait

Every Used Cars you purchase at Tony Burke Motors comes with: 58 Point Toyota/Lexus Service Check Toyota/Lexus Warranty Toyota/Lexus Roadside Assist Fully Serviced In Advance by our Toyota/Lexus Mechanics NCT Guaranteed Where Applicable Fully Valeted to Highest Standards

Toyota Number 1 Selling Car Brand in Galway City & County and for the 4th Consecutive Year.

*Source: Society of Irish Motor Industry SIMI figures Year to Date

Tony Burke Motors Toyota Dealership Won the Franchised Aftersales Operation of the Year at SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards for 2018

Toyota has the BEST RESALE VALUE of any car brand in Ireland (Independent study by Cartell.ie)

Toyota the most Reliable Brand to Pass the NCT In Ireland ( source Road Safety Authority)

Tony Burke Motors won the International Toyota Ichiban Award for Customer service. They were the only dealer in Ireland to be chosen for such a prestigious awards based on their high Levels of Sales and Aftersales Customer service.

Tony Burke Motors – Main Toyota and Lexus Dealer in Galway City. Located at Ballybrit.

Call: 091 480123 or email: [email protected]

Their Full Range of Used Cars can be viewed online at: www.TonyBurkeMotors.ie

Follow Tony Burke Motors on Facebook and Twitter for Special Deals of the Week and Discount Offers; @TonyBurkeMotors

About Tony Burke Motors:

Tony Burke Motors is the Main Authorised Toyota and Lexus Dealer for Galway offering customers a full range of services from New and Used Car Sales for Toyota and Lexus, as well as a fully equipped Toyota & Lexus authorised workshop for all aftersales requirements, including warranty, maintenance and repair.

Their goal is to constantly deliver exceptional levels of customer service across their sales and aftersales departments and to offer customers value for money. All their staff is experienced and trained Toyota and Lexus employees so customers can be assured of expert attention and care.

Aftersales Department.

Tony Burke Motors Toyota Dealership Won the Franchised Aftersales Operation of the Year at SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards for 2018. Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Service Centre is one of the most advanced service centres in Ireland. When you service your car at Tony Burke Motors you will receive a Complete Vehicle Health Check and complimentary Wash and Vaccum after each car service. Its 10 bay workshop is fully equipped with state-of-the-art motoring technology and equipment to ensure all vehicles receive the best possible care. Visit TonyBurkeMotors.ie for our very Competitive Fixed Price Service Menu or call us on 091 480123. They also have a fully stocked Toyota & Lexus Parts Department which can provide same day access to a vast range of genuine Toyota & Lexus parts & accessories.