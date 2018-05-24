15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday – Live from Seymours, Loughrea – Massive Summer Sale

By Sinead Kennedy
May 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:49 am

Join Valerie Hughes and Doc from 12 to 5pm on Saturday as we broadcast live from Seymours Furniture Store in Loughrea.  We have some fantastic music lined up for the afternoon and there will be some fantastic bargains in store this weekend.

It’s all to mark the start of the Massive Summer Sale at Seymours of Loughrea.

Seymours Loughrea specialises in the supply of Furniture, Carpets & Rugs, Sliding Wardrobes, Beds, and Wood Flooring from all the leading brand names.

Paddy Seymour, and team are synonymous with the carpentry business since 1979. Specializing in wood flooring since 1993,  they have been involved in major contracts in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. They have now opened a new showroom in Loughrea, County Galway.

Phone today at 091 880503, or call into Seymours Showroom, Main Street, Loughrea, County Galway.

For more details click HERE 

Outside Broadcasts
