Thursday – live from iSupply Ballybane Galway.

iSupply Galway are celebrating 25 years in business and they are certainly celebrating in style as they are holding an Anniversary Celebration Event in their newly renovated space in Ballybane on Thursday 31st May, from 3pm to 6pm. This is an opportunity for businesses and the public to view supply’s services, meet with the team, and to network with other local businesses. Our outside broadcast team of Ronan Larder and Alan Muprhy will broadcast live for the afternoon 12 to 5pm from iSupply. As well as that, iSupply have a very special guest speaker, entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, to discuss the power of marketing, and using the right tools and partners for your company. Our own Ollie Turner is MC for the evening and along with promotions and offers throughout the event, an exciting day is expected, with all welcome.

To discuss your business and how it can grow, call iSupply on 091-755705, or email [email protected]

iSupply – 25 years of Creative Media Solutions

The iSupply we know today came from humble beginnings, opening its first shop in Sea Road in May 1993. It was opened by father and son duo, Galway natives Raymond and Louis Donnellan, 25 years ago. They saw a need in Galway City for a print and copy facility for both businesses and the public and have worked long and hard to make it a success. They produced leaflets and posters, magazines and menus, and everything in between. From there, the business has grown, and has always led the market in the West of Ireland, providing specialised services related to all areas of print and design.

Over the years, the company has significantly increased in size and staff. It now boasts a large production facility in Ballybane, producing both digital and offset printing. This means they can print large quantities whilst maintaining excellent value. With state of the art technology and machinery at their disposal, the factory in Ballybane is a hive of activity, which includes a dedicated graphic design studio, and a sign and display team. They also have a quick print store based on the campus on NUIG, dedicated to the needs of college students. Their store is Sea Road is still going strong, serving local businesses, schools and the public, offering a full design service upstairs as well as an internet café. Downstairs holds a quick print facility and shop providing office supplies and stationary.

The company’s business model provides a beginning-to-end service; developing design ideas to all printed materials, outdoor signage and display units, all the way through to websites and social media advertising. The unique selling point is it is a ‘one-stop shop’ for all businesses; be the new start-ups, established companies that are rebranding, or even as part of an ongoing marketing plan, that requires varied services. These include direct mail, packaging design and merchandising.

iD3- The Ideas Factory

Of course, web design has been a major force in business for years, but the shift in the marketing and business environment has led to a huge demand for e-commerce sites, social media management and online advertising. iSupply can provide these professional services, as well as guidance and management for all these options. This can be a confusing area to navigate, but without an online presence you are failing to target a huge sector of business. iSupply design great quality, professional websites for their clients. Not only do they look great, but they also incorporate various SEO techniques that help improve your site’s ranking on all major search engines and increase web traffic. A website is just like a physical location – website visitors need to have a positive experience because this directly moulds your customers first impression.

Signage and Display

You might have thought large scale signage and display options had faced a slight slump after the economic downturn, but it is well and truly thriving today. Your straight-forward over the door signage and window decals are a necessity, but iSupply can also provide large scale banners for indoor or outdoor, signage on various materials, exhibition stands, pull up banners, back-lit visual displays for retail or hospitality, and bespoke designs to suit your business. They prove extremely popular and are vital in the visual culture we live in today.

Merchandising/Packaging

Who doesn’t love branded goodies? iSupply can provide everything you can imagine with your name or logo on it. From t-shirts and mugs, to branded work gear – or even your personalised wedding items – there is a full service available. It can bring a level of professionalism to businesses and charities and is still one of the most effective forms of advertising. Having your business name on calendars, office stationary or promotional products puts your company’s name in people’s work or homes, increases brand awareness and improve perception of your company. iSupply can advise you on the most effective option for your organisation, and produce the products in a cost-friendly, compelling approach.

Packaging and visual displays are also major player in marketing today. Your products may be the best in the business, but to stand out from the crowd, you must shout loud – why not have your packaging and displays do that for you? A continuation of your brand, good packaging design and retail displays can set you apart from the competition, and boost sales. Having worked with numerous organisations and marketing companies over the years, iSupply has developed an in-depth knowledge of the information and requirements needed to achieve successful packaging and merchandising. Combining this knowledge with their extensive print and design expertise, they are focused on the future and what they can achieve.

Direct Mail Services

Did you know that iSupply are one of only a handful of companies offering the direct mail service in the country? You might not know who produces it, but you can certainly say you have seen it. Working with national companies and charities, it takes numerous machines and techniques to print and package direct mail packs. But with their years of experience, this service is always professional and exact.

iSupply – Plans for The Future

So, what does the future hold for iSupply? Currently, they themselves are rebranding, revamping their office space in Ballybane, relaunching their website in the coming weeks, and have grown their areas of expertise. iSupply are ever-growing and show no signs of slowing down.

Plans are now in motion to develop a creative working space, which provides photography studio space, audio rooms, and office rental space. This idea came from the realisation that today’s work force has become more fluid and freelance – those working from home, self-employed, or having a full business through online platforms alone. However, not everyone has the finances, time or space to have the facilities needed to grow their business. This environment will provide a hub for up-and-coming creative talent, an opportunity for businesses to combine skills, and to nurture innovation what otherwise would not achieve such heights. With a choice to book one-off sessions to record or photograph projects or an on-going rental plan, there is an option for everyone