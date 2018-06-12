15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Thursday – Live from Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore

By Sinead Kennedy
June 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:53 pm

On Thursday we broadcast live from Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore as they celebrate their first year anniversary.   Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm for an afternoon of great music and giveaways.  Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore has provided us some fantastic prizes to give away  to their customers every hour including a draw for a 500 Lancome Hamper Grand Prize

Also don’t miss out on an extra 20% discount off all stock,  T & C’s apply.

Drop in on Thursday and wish the team a happy first birthday at Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore, beside Arlington House Medical Centre, opposite the community centre.

Everybody’s welcome.!

print
Outside Broadcasts
Full list of Basketball Ireland Annual Awards 2018 recipients announced
Opening of UHG mental health unit pushed back to July

LATEST PODCASTS

June 12, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday June 12th 2018
June 12, 2018
On the Verge Week 9 – The Earl Inn
June 11, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday June 11th 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?