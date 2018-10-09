15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Thursday – Live from G Furniture Tuam for their Massive Sale

By Sinead Kennedy
October 9, 2018

Time posted: 7:42 pm

It’s Sale time! Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy as they come live from G Furniture & Carpets, Tuam, this Thursday for the start of their massive 4 day sale! Hurry – starts Thursday 11th ends Sunday 14th, don’t miss out!

G Furniture and Carpets is Galway’s finest furniture and carpet store.  In their state of the art Galway store they stock a large selection of great value, top quality furniture, rugs and carpets for your home. They are located on the Tuam Road in Galway city where they have an extensive selection of living room, dining room, bedroom, children’s and office furniture. The Flooring Department has an extensive choice of carpets, rugs and flooring in many colours, styles and grades to suit any room and any budget. Why not drop in and see for yourself and Experience Quality for Less at G Furniture and Carpets, Galway. G Furniture and Carpets – your Irish family run furniture store!

G Furniture and Carpets is a family run business and believe strongly in excellent customer service. You can rely on them for delivering the very best value and quality to customers. And of course they are passionate about furniture and carpets too!

For more information, check out their website HERE

