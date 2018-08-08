Thursday – Live from Dunmore Annual Festival Market Day

Dunmore Annual Festival is well underway and don’t miss Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy as they bring you all the best from market day Thursday 9th, which features local crafts, traditional stalls with homemade produce, butter making, and a blacksmith demonstration in the square! So much to see and do, don’t miss us from 12-5 in Dunmore on Thursday!

Dunmore Annual Festival which takes place from the 3rd- 12th of August features a wide variety of over 100 events from fairies to creepy crawlies, street performers to farm walks, donkeys to our famous traditional market day there is something to cater for all interests & generations.

The official opening took place on Friday the 3rd of August with an evening of family fun entertainment. As well as the invasion of rhythmic warriors, The Hit Machine Celtic Drummer Band who will take to the streets for a heart thumping performance. All money raised on the night will go towards Dunmore Defibrillators and Training.

While there is sport of all kinds taking place throughout the 10 days, Monday the 6th of August is the official Festival Sports day the day kicks off with the Annual Garrafrauns/Dunmore 6k Road Race followed by sports for all ages at the Fairgreen including some novelty ones for the less sporty. After all that exertion why not finish the day watching some donkeys battle it out in the return of the festival Donkey Derby

The popular Traditional Market Day kindly sponsored this year by Knight Build takes place on Thursday the 9th of August. Featuring local crafts, traditional stalls with homemade produce, butter making, and a blacksmith demonstration in the square. While a vintage display of thrashing, sheep shearing, wood turning, turf cutting will take place in Walsh’s Bar Garden.

Families and groups have been busy building homes for the fairies of Dunmore over the past few weeks and on Friday the 10th of August our Festival Fairy Trail will be launched at the picturesque Bog Walk just outside the town. Dunmore Tidy Towns have been kind enough to allow the fairies to move into the Bog Walk and we expect the children and adults of Dunmore will enjoy visiting them long after the festival has finished.

Other highlights throughout the week include Fame Factor what talents will be discovered? Get your pets looking their best for the Pet Show, an Exotic Zoo comes to town or find out more about farming on our Farm Visit. The popular Road Bowling takes to the highways and byways, find out which is the strongest in Truck Versus Tractor Pull or hop on your bike for the Festival Cycle.

Get cooking for Bake Off, find your inner Zen at the Holistic Fair, or get makeup tips at the Makeup Master Class. Check out Dunmore’s Rising Stars in their Competition, or get creative at Pavement Art, Brickx & Fairy Door Workshops. Enjoy a catch up over Afternoon tea, learn more about the Children Burial Grounds in the area from Dunmore Historical Society. Challenge yourself to a game of Chess or our explore the river bank on the River Walk, lean more about Bee keeping, or test your knowledge at the Festival Table Quizzes .

Get inventive for the Annual Fancy Dress which now takes place on Bank Holiday Saturday the 4th of August, grab your Stetson for a hoedown at the Country & Western Night, enjoy a musical soiree at Just a Song at Twilight, try your hand at Texas Hold’em Poker or take a putt at Pub Crazy Golf.

Dunmore Annual Festival is one on the countries longest running festivals now in its 44th year. Locals and Visitors from all corners of the world look forward to catching up with old friends and making new ones as well as many happy memories in Dunmore over the 10 day Festival from 3rd to 12th of August.

For a full list of events and updates throughout the festival people can check out Dunmore Annual Festival on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/DunmoreAnnualFestival