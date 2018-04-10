Thursday – Live from Four Star Pizza, Mervue, Galway

We broadcast live from Four Star Pizza, Mervue on Thursday 12th of April. Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Roberts us as we get behind Four Star Pizza’s effort to raise fund for not one but two very worthy charities Rape Crisis Centre and Rosabel’s Rooms.

On Thursday Four Star Pizza’s Mervue will be serving up €5 pizzas all day with €1 from every pizza sold going toward the Rape Crisis Centre and Rosabel’s Rooms.

Four Star Pizza will also host the 24 Inch Challenge. Around 3.30pm on Thursday teams from GMIT Clubs and Socs will go head to head to win themselves a Pizza Party for their club or society. Entry Fee is €20 with a maxium of 6 teams with all proceed going to the charities named. There Come down, say hi enjoy a really great pizza and support some great causes!!!!.

For more details about the 24 inch Challenge – click HERE

Rosabel’s Rooms

The recently-launched charity ‘Rosabel’s Rooms at the Irish Hospice Foundation’ is a very special national initiative to provide essential comfort and support to families experiencing child loss in Ireland.

The project was founded by Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe, who tragically and suddenly lost their daughter Rosabel last April, aged 16 months. Ireland’s first ‘Rosabel’s Room’ is currently underway at University Hospital Galway.

Through its ‘Room-to-Heal’ fund, this project will also facilitate therapeutic and financial supports for individuals and families impacted by child loss in Ireland.