15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Thursday – Live from Flannery’s Hotel for the [email protected]’s launch

By Sinead Kennedy
May 6, 2018

Time posted: 12:25 pm

On Thursday Galway Bay will broadcast live from Flannery’s Hotel Dublin Rd for the launch of their exciting new food counter “[email protected]’s”.

Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy live from the newly refurbished and extended bar & dining space at Flannery’s Hotel from 12 to 5.

Photo credit: dak photography

Ronan and Alan will be taking part in some food tastings from Flannery’s Hotel’s new Gourmet Sandwich, Salad Bar and Bakery Counter.

We’ll have will be hourly competitions for our listeners and there plenty to entertain everyone on the day,  including  the little ones with  face-painting from 2 to 4pm, it promises to be a fun filled day for all the family.

Drop in say and hello and sample some tasty bites at Flannery’s Hotel this Thursday from 12 to 5pm.

Photo credit: dak photography

For more details about dining at Flannery’s Hotel click HERE

print
Outside Broadcasts
Over 3 million euro for Galway under scheme for elderly and people with disabilities
Three Galway researchers awarded 1.5 million euro in funding

LATEST PODCASTS

May 4, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday May 4th 2018
May 4, 2018
New Single ‘Country Boy’ Out Now! – Molly in the Morning
May 3, 2018
History Beckons For Kilkerrin United
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?