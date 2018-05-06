On Thursday Galway Bay will broadcast live from Flannery’s Hotel Dublin Rd for the launch of their exciting new food counter “[email protected]’s”.

Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy live from the newly refurbished and extended bar & dining space at Flannery’s Hotel from 12 to 5.

Ronan and Alan will be taking part in some food tastings from Flannery’s Hotel’s new Gourmet Sandwich, Salad Bar and Bakery Counter.

We’ll have will be hourly competitions for our listeners and there plenty to entertain everyone on the day, including the little ones with face-painting from 2 to 4pm, it promises to be a fun filled day for all the family.

Drop in say and hello and sample some tasty bites at Flannery’s Hotel this Thursday from 12 to 5pm.

