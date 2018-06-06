Thursday Evening – Live from the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Corporate BBQ Evening

The Big Drive Home with Donal Mahon takes to the road on Thursday as we broadcast live from the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa for their rooftop corporate BBQ evening. It’s just one of the many ways Lough Rea Hotel & Spa are celebrating 10 years in business.

Community involvement is hugely important to the Loughrea Hotel. They are proud sponsors of Galway Women’s Football Club. GWFC and the team at Loughrea Hotel & Spa are delighted to welcome Roy Keane to the hotel tomorrow morning Friday 8th June, to host a business breakfast. It’s going to be an unbelievable event.

The Loughrea Hotel are also proud sponsors of Loughrea Rugby Club and have supported many community groups and events over the years.

The Loughrea Hotel is an award winning wedding venue. They have been awarded best wedding venue in Connacht for 2 years in a row from Irish Wedding Dates and most recently been shortlisted as a finalist in the wedding journal reader awards. Lough Rea Hotel & Spa is also proud to be a local employer.

The hotel’s location is perfect for the corporate market. Just based off the M6 motorway the Loughrea Hotel specialise in hosting training and conferences for companies who have teams based all around the country.

The Loughrea Hotel’s award winning Spa is a must on any pamper wish list. It offers top class treatments at affordable prices and their thermal suites and relaxation room overlooking Loughrea lake is an experience like no other.

We are here in the rooftop garden which is the newest addition to the Loughrea Hotel. It’s the ideal location for summer parties, family gatherings or just to enjoy a coffee or cocktail with views of Loughrea lake.