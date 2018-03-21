Thrilling conclusion to 2017/18 Basketball season in store this week

The 2017/18 Basketball Ireland season is set to come to a thrilling conclusion in the coming days, as fixtures throughout the week will lead up to the play off finals in Waterford this coming Saturday.

This evening will see the first Men’s Champions Trophy semi-final tip off at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, when league runners-up Pyrobel Killester go head-to-head with Black Amber Templeogue. The sides are no strangers to each other this season, but it was Killester who came out on top in each of their two meetings – a result Templeogue is no doubt hoping to reverse this evening.

The second semi-final will tip off at UL Arena in Limerick tomorrow evening as sees league champions UCD Marian face off against last year’s Champions Trophy champions, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Warriors have been boosted by the return of Paul Dick to the squad last Sunday who helped drive them to victory over Griffith College Swords Thunder in the opening round of the competition and they will be hoping to continue the defence of their Champions Trophy crown against UCD.

Super League side Éanna meanwhile will travel to Waterford this evening for a must-win promotion/relegation play-off against Men’s Division One side, Neptune. Éanna will be hoping that they can do enough to hold off the challenge of a pacey and in-form Neptune side to continue to play Super League next year, but there’s no doubt the Cork team are hungry for promotion.

Indeed, it’s a busy week of fixtures for Neptune who will then turn their attentions to Friday night where they face IT Carlow Basketball in the League Cup semi-final. The winners of that clash will face the winners of Ballincollig and Dublin Lions in the final in Waterford on Saturday.

In the Women’s Super League, the play-off final this Saturday is a repeat of last year’s showdown as Courtyard Liffey Celtics and Ambassador UCC Glanmire will do battle once more. Liffey Celtics came out on top of the clash last year, but Glanmire are on the hunt for some silverware this year and will be well prepared for the game on Saturday.

Marble City Hawks meanwhile are safely through to the Women’s Division One play-off final on Saturday and await the winners of UL Huskies and Fr Mathews.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures March 21st to 24th

Wednesday, March 21st

Men’s Super League Relegation/Promotion Play-Off

Éanna v Neptune, WIT Arena, Waterford, 20.00

Men’s Champions Trophy Semi-Final

Pyrobel Killester v Black Amber Templeogue, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 20.00

Thursday, March 22nd

Men’s Champions Trophy Semi-Final

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UL Arena, 20.30

Men’s Division One League Cup semi-final

Dublin Lions v Ballincollig, Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 20.00

Women’s Division One Top Four Play Off semi-final

UL Huskies v Fr Mathews, Moyderwell, Tralee, 20.15

Friday, March 23rd

Men’s Division One League Cup semi-final

IT Carlow Basketball v Neptune, WIT Arena, Waterford, 20.00

Saturday, March 24th

Women’s Division One Play Off Final

Marble City Hawks v UL Huskies/Fr Mathews, WIT Arena, Waterford, 13.00

Men’s Division One League Cup final

Dublin Lions/Ballincollig v IT Carlow/Neptune, WIT Arena, Waterford, 15.00

Women’s Super League Play Off Final

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, WIT Arena, Waterford, 17.00

Men’s Super League Champions Trophy Final

UCD Marian/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Pyrobel Killester/Black Amber Templeogue, WIT Arena, Waterford, 19.00