Threshold says pressure zone in Galway not working as rental crisis escalates

By GBFM News
February 13, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Threshold says the rent pressure zone in Galway is not working, as the city and county’s rental crisis continues to escalate.

The latest report from property website, daft.ie shows that the average cost of renting a property in the county at the end of the last quarter was 767 euro, more than 14 per cent of a increase on a year previous.

In the city, rents rose by over 12 per cent by the end of December last, compared to a year before.

The average rent in Galway city is now 1 thousand and 96 euro.

Threshold says during the last three months of 2017, it helped 853 clients – 109 of which were impacted by a rent increase or rent review.

The issue was second only to tenancy terminations.

Western Regional Services Manager with the housing charity, Diarmaid O’Sullivan, says the latest report makes for worrying reading.

