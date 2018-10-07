Three week road closures to affect Tuam Bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists using the N17 Tuam bypass are being advised to expect traffic delays for several weeks due to upcoming closures (9/10)

Maintenance work will get underway on Tuesday and will last until Friday the 26th.

During that time, single lane closures will be in effect along various sections of the bypass – leading to likely delays during peak hours.

Meanwhile, a section of the R347 Tuam to Athenry Road will close for a single day on Tuesday to facilitate emergency works.

The closure will be in place between 8am to 6pm – from the R332 Dublin Road Junction in Tuam to the junction at Gill’s Pub.