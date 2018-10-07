15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

Three week road closures to affect Tuam Bypass

By GBFM News
October 7, 2018

Time posted: 1:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists using the N17 Tuam bypass are being advised to expect traffic delays for several weeks due to upcoming closures (9/10)

Maintenance work will get underway on Tuesday and will last until Friday the 26th.

During that time, single lane closures will be in effect along various sections of the bypass – leading to likely delays during peak hours.

Meanwhile, a section of the R347 Tuam to Athenry Road will close for a single day on Tuesday to facilitate emergency works.

The closure will be in place between 8am to 6pm – from the R332 Dublin Road Junction in Tuam to the junction at Gill’s Pub.

