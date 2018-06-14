15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Three Teams To Represent Galway In Irish Blackball Pool Championships

By Sport GBFM
June 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Three Galway teams will be going down for the first time to the Irish Blackball Pool Championships in the Curracloe Hotel Co Wexford with the tournament beginning this evening at 8pm and concluding on Sunday.
The Tournament consists of Inter-county Team and Individual events. The team event is a 5 man team competition and there will be one group of eight teams with the top four qualifying for the Semi-Finals.

The Galway teams are as Follows

GALWAY BLACK

Niall Gelston (Captain)
Dave Martin
Martin People’s
Diarmuid O Connor
Niall Connaire
Cathal Rice

GALWAY GREY

Michael Higgins (Captain)
Barry Miley
Leigh Joyce
Stevie Joyce
Dan O’Neill
Joel O’Neill

GALWAY RED

Ian McLoughlin (Captain)
Barry Fitzpatrick
Michael Ronayne
Alan Cunningham
Michael Folan
Ger Conway

print
Sport
€1,500 cash prize for Vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe
June 14, 2018
€1,500 cash prize for Vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe
June 14, 2018
Irish Boys U16 Open Draw
June 13, 2018
Leinster U21 Hurling Quarter Final – An Over The Line Special

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 14, 2018
20 new jobs as a result of GTI apprenticeship scheme
June 14, 2018
Three units attend fire at Glenamaddy bakery

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline