Three Teams To Represent Galway In Irish Blackball Pool Championships

Three Galway teams will be going down for the first time to the Irish Blackball Pool Championships in the Curracloe Hotel Co Wexford with the tournament beginning this evening at 8pm and concluding on Sunday.

The Tournament consists of Inter-county Team and Individual events. The team event is a 5 man team competition and there will be one group of eight teams with the top four qualifying for the Semi-Finals.

The Galway teams are as Follows

GALWAY BLACK

Niall Gelston (Captain)

Dave Martin

Martin People’s

Diarmuid O Connor

Niall Connaire

Cathal Rice

GALWAY GREY

Michael Higgins (Captain)

Barry Miley

Leigh Joyce

Stevie Joyce

Dan O’Neill

Joel O’Neill

GALWAY RED

Ian McLoughlin (Captain)

Barry Fitzpatrick

Michael Ronayne

Alan Cunningham

Michael Folan

Ger Conway