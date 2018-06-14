Three Teams To Represent Galway In Irish Blackball Pool Championships

Three Galway teams will be going down for the first time to the Irish Blackball Pool Championships in the Curracloe Hotel Co Wexford with the tournament beginning this evening at 8pm and concluding on Sunday.
The Tournament consists of Inter-county Team and Individual events. The team event is a 5 man team competition and there will be one group of eight teams with the top four qualifying for the Semi-Finals.
The Galway teams are as Follows
GALWAY BLACK
Niall Gelston (Captain)
Dave Martin
Martin People’s
Diarmuid O Connor
Niall Connaire
Cathal Rice
GALWAY GREY
Michael Higgins (Captain)
Barry Miley
Leigh Joyce
Stevie Joyce
Dan O’Neill
Joel O’Neill
GALWAY RED
Ian McLoughlin (Captain)
Barry Fitzpatrick
Michael Ronayne
Alan Cunningham
Michael Folan
Ger Conway