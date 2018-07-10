15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Three people killed on Galway roads in first six months of the year

By GBFM News
July 10, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people were killed on Galway roads in the first six months of the year according to the latest figures from the Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority.

78 people in total were killed on Irish roads between January 1st and June 30th.

Two thirds of those happened on rural roads, while 11 drivers and three passengers weren’t wearing a seat belt.

The figures show there’s been a 3 percent increase in deaths on the same time last year.

Gardai say if the current trends continue, another 78 people could be killed before the end of the year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
