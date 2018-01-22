15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Three men remanded in custody over alleged armed robbery in Caherlistrane

By GBFM News
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men have been remanded in custody following an alleged armed robbery in Caherlistrane on Friday night.

The alleged incident took place between 8.30 and 8.45 on Friday night at Keane’s service station in Caherlistrane, and a sum of money was taken.

PJ Doherty of Dubin Road, Tuam, Albert O’Mahoney of Kilmore, Barnaderg and Alfie O’Mahoney of 6 Hazel Court, Tuam appeared before Galway District Court in connection with the incident.

All three men were charged with robbery, while PJ Doherty was also charged with dangerous driving.

The three men have been remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on February 9th.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 22, 2018
