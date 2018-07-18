15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Three Galway schools to have telescopes installed as part of major European project to study Jupiter

By GBFM News
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway secondary schools will have planetary radio telescopes installed on their grounds as part of a new European science project.

The Connacht Schools Planetary Radio Telescope Network will work with The Bish secondary school, Coláiste na Coirbe and Presentation College, Headford to allow students to examine the planet Jupiter.

The radios are ten feet high and twenty feet long and will enable students to observe the radio emissions of the solar system’s largest planet.

