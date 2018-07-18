Three Galway schools to have telescopes installed as part of major European project to study Jupiter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway secondary schools will have planetary radio telescopes installed on their grounds as part of a new European science project.

The Connacht Schools Planetary Radio Telescope Network will work with The Bish secondary school, Coláiste na Coirbe and Presentation College, Headford to allow students to examine the planet Jupiter.

The radios are ten feet high and twenty feet long and will enable students to observe the radio emissions of the solar system’s largest planet.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…