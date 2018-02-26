15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Three Galway Schools Bid For All-Ireland Basketball League Titles This Week

By Sport GBFM
February 26, 2018

Time posted: 11:05 am

The Basketball Ireland Schools League Finals take place this week at the National Basketball Arena with several Galway schools involved.

First up are St Joseph’s The Bish who face IS Killorglin at 12.30 this afternoon while tomorrow, St Pauls Oughterard feature in two finals. First, they take on Colaiste Ide & Iosef Abbeyfeale in the Under 19 Boys at 11.30 followed by the Under 16 Girls B Final where they face Pres Tralee at 1pm.

Colaiste Einde will be the final Galway school in action as they take on St Olivers from Drogheda in the Boys Under 16 B Final at 11am.

 

Day 1

Monday, February 26th, 2018

U19A Girls 

11.00am – Holy Faith Clontarf (Dublin) v Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip (Kildare)

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PkYyaC2QBo

U19A Boys 

12.30pm – St Joseph’s College The Bish (Galway) v Intermediate School Killorglin (Kerry)

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_R1Gbyu5oSc

U16C Girls

2.00pm – Jesus & Mary Gortnor Abbey (Mayo) v St Colmcilles Knocklyon (Dublin)

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xkjbp94CL8

 

Day 2

Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

U19B Boys 

11.30am – Colaiste Ide & Iosef Abbeyfeale (Limerick) v St Paul’s Oughterard (Galway)

U16B Girls 

1.00pm – Presentation Secondary School, Tralee (Kerry) v St Paul’s Oughterard (Galway)

U19C Boys – SUBWAY SCHOOLS CUP FINAL 

2:30pm – St Brendan’s Belmullet (Mayo) v St Colmcilles Knocklyon (Dublin)

 

Day 3

Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

U16B Boys

11:00am – St Oliver’s Drogheda (Louth) v Colaiste Einde (Galway)

U19B Girls

12:30pm – Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork) v Loreto St Stephen’s Green (Dublin)

U16A Boys 

2.00pm – Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore (Kerry) v Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork)

U19C Boys 

3:30pm – Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Cork) v O’Carolan College Nobber (Meath)

 

Day 4

Thursday, March 1st, 2018

U16C Boys

11:30am – St Patrick’s Grammar School (Armagh) v Heywood Community School (Laois)

U16A Girls

1.00pm – Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise (Laois) v Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland (Kerry)

U19C Girls

2:30pm – Winner SF Monday 26th Pool A/CP Setanta v OLM Drimnagh

