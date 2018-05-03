15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Three Galway projects included in first round €1bn flood relief programme

By GBFM News
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 11:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major flood relief projects in Ballinasloe, Galway City and Clifden will be progressed in the first round of the Government’s €1 billion national flood defense programme.

Details of the first 50 schemes that will proceed under the 10 year programme are being revealed today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Athlone.

Included are major schemes for Ballinasloe and Galway City, both of which are expected to cost between €1 and 15 million.

A more minor flood relief project for Clifden, estimated to cost less than €1 million, is also included in the first round of projects to be progressed.

Over the past number of years, the OPW has been developing it’s CFRAM programme, which involved public consultation with 300 communities nationwide.

Today’s announcement outlines the first 50 projects that will shortly enter detailed design and construction phase as part of the €1 billion programme.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades
May 3, 2018
Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades
May 3, 2018
Concern over AirBnB ‘no show’ at city planning meeting
May 3, 2018
Connemara ambulance campaigners seek high-level national meeting

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 2, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
May 2, 2018
Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK