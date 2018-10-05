Three Galway Players Aim For All-Ireland Success This Sunday

Three Galway handballers are in action this Sunday in the 60×30 All-Ireland Handball Finals. In Virgina Co Cavan at 12 Noon. Willie Corcoran of Salthill takes on Stephen Murphy in the Emerald Masters B Singles Final, Niamh Heffernan of Claregalway takes on Leah Doyle of Kildare in the Ladies Minor Singles Final in St Comans Roscommon at 2pm and Diarmuid Mulkerrins of Moycullen takes on Dylan Caulfield of Kilkenny at the same venue in the Mens U21 Singles Final.

60×30 All-Ireland Senior Handball Finals

Sunday 7th October

Virginia, Cavan at 12noon

Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Willie Corcoran (Salthill) v Stephen Murphy (Wexford)

Willie Corcoran kicks off Galway’s All-Ireland hopes against Wexford man Stephen Murphy. Last year, Corcoran made it to the All-Ireland semi-final stage in this competition where he was beaten by another Wexford man, Tom Byrne, who subsequently won the competition. Corcoran won his semi-final in a deciding game while Murphy received a bye to the final.

St. Coman’s, Roscommon at 2pm

Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway) v Leah Doyle (Kildare)

Niamh Heffernan and Leah Doyle renew their rivalry on Sunday as they both seek to become minor ladies champion. Doyle is the defending 60×30 minor ladies champion. She beat Heffernan in the One Wall World Championship final in Minnesota in a tiebreaker but the Claregalway woman claimed her revenge by winning the World Championship 40×20 title a few days later. Based on past games between the pair, this promises to be a cracking game of handball.

Under 21S: Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) v Dylan Caulfield (Kilkenny)

Diarmuid Mulkerrins aims to become the first Galway man to win the U21 60×30 singles title in the 52-year history of the U21 competition. In his way stands Kilkenny’s Dylan Caulfield who won his semi-final emphatically on a score line of 21-12 21-8.

Mulkerrins won the All Ireland Minor title in 60×30 last year after beating Tipperary’s James Prentice in that final.